All apartments in Carrollton
Find more places like 2308 Cardinal Boulevard.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Carrollton, TX
/
2308 Cardinal Boulevard
Last updated July 9 2019 at 9:26 PM

2308 Cardinal Boulevard

2308 Cardinal Boulevard · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Carrollton
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

2308 Cardinal Boulevard, Carrollton, TX 75010

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
pool
dog park
guest suite
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
dog park
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
guest suite
pet friendly
Amazing Austin Waters rare lease opportunity! Beautiful! Immaculate! Study plus Master and guest suite down. 5 bed, 4.5 bath, 3 car! Gorgeous outdoor living with over sized covered patio plus fireplace. Large yard! Hi end finishes: extensive hard woods, white custom Chandler Cabinets, commercial appliances. Soaring ceilings with wide open layout. Spacious rooms and storage. Green built and energy efficient. Great community amentities: greenbelts plus pool. Walk to dog park, Arbor Hills Nature Preserve. Minutes away form Legacy West, 121 & DNT.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2308 Cardinal Boulevard have any available units?
2308 Cardinal Boulevard doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Carrollton, TX.
How much is rent in Carrollton, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Carrollton Rent Report.
What amenities does 2308 Cardinal Boulevard have?
Some of 2308 Cardinal Boulevard's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2308 Cardinal Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
2308 Cardinal Boulevard is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2308 Cardinal Boulevard pet-friendly?
Yes, 2308 Cardinal Boulevard is pet friendly.
Does 2308 Cardinal Boulevard offer parking?
No, 2308 Cardinal Boulevard does not offer parking.
Does 2308 Cardinal Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2308 Cardinal Boulevard does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2308 Cardinal Boulevard have a pool?
Yes, 2308 Cardinal Boulevard has a pool.
Does 2308 Cardinal Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 2308 Cardinal Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 2308 Cardinal Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2308 Cardinal Boulevard has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Greentree Apartments
1120 Mac Arthur Dr
Carrollton, TX 75007
Switchyard Apartments
1199 North Broadway Street
Carrollton, TX 75006
Mansions At Sunset Ridge
1440 Carrollton Pkwy
Carrollton, TX 75010
Hebron Oaks
1930 E Hebron Pkwy
Carrollton, TX 75007
Arbors of Carrollton
2240 E Trinity Mills Rd
Carrollton, TX 75006
Marsh Highland Apartments
2535 Marsh Ln
Carrollton, TX 75006
Olympus on Broadway
1415 South Broadway Street
Carrollton, TX 75006
Avenues at Carrollton
4689 Mustang Pkwy
Carrollton, TX 75010

Similar Pages

Carrollton 1 BedroomsCarrollton 2 Bedrooms
Carrollton Apartments with ParkingCarrollton Apartments with Pool
Carrollton Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TX
Bedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Indian Creek

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District