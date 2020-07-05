All apartments in Carrollton
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2263 Reagan Boulevard

2263 Reagan Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

2263 Reagan Boulevard, Carrollton, TX 75006

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Charming and spacious home near park. Tile floors in entry, kitchen, and hall. Large fenced backyard, lots of closet space and large bedrooms.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2263 Reagan Boulevard have any available units?
2263 Reagan Boulevard doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Carrollton, TX.
How much is rent in Carrollton, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Carrollton Rent Report.
What amenities does 2263 Reagan Boulevard have?
Some of 2263 Reagan Boulevard's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2263 Reagan Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
2263 Reagan Boulevard is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2263 Reagan Boulevard pet-friendly?
No, 2263 Reagan Boulevard is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Carrollton.
Does 2263 Reagan Boulevard offer parking?
Yes, 2263 Reagan Boulevard offers parking.
Does 2263 Reagan Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2263 Reagan Boulevard does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2263 Reagan Boulevard have a pool?
No, 2263 Reagan Boulevard does not have a pool.
Does 2263 Reagan Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 2263 Reagan Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 2263 Reagan Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2263 Reagan Boulevard has units with dishwashers.

