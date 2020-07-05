All apartments in Carrollton
Last updated October 4 2019 at 11:30 PM

2260 Bresee Drive

2260 Bresee Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2260 Bresee Drive, Carrollton, TX 75010

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
fireplace
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Convenient Location!! Nice 4 Bedroom, 2 Huge Living Rooms, 2 Dining, 2.1 Bath, 2 Car Garage. Close to Major Freeway, Schools, Shopping, Offices and more. A Must see!!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2260 Bresee Drive have any available units?
2260 Bresee Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Carrollton, TX.
How much is rent in Carrollton, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Carrollton Rent Report.
What amenities does 2260 Bresee Drive have?
Some of 2260 Bresee Drive's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2260 Bresee Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2260 Bresee Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2260 Bresee Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2260 Bresee Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Carrollton.
Does 2260 Bresee Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2260 Bresee Drive offers parking.
Does 2260 Bresee Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2260 Bresee Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2260 Bresee Drive have a pool?
No, 2260 Bresee Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2260 Bresee Drive have accessible units?
No, 2260 Bresee Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2260 Bresee Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2260 Bresee Drive has units with dishwashers.

