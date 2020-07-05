New custom built duplex unit B, 4 bedrooms, 3.5 baths, 2 L.A.s 1 up and 1 down. Granite countertops stainless steel appliances,LED lighting, Metal Decorator Front Door, Large treed lot. Over 2400 Sq feet.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2240 Jackson Circle have any available units?
2240 Jackson Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Carrollton, TX.
How much is rent in Carrollton, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Carrollton Rent Report.
What amenities does 2240 Jackson Circle have?
Some of 2240 Jackson Circle's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2240 Jackson Circle currently offering any rent specials?
2240 Jackson Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.