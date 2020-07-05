All apartments in Carrollton
2240 Jackson Circle

Location

2240 Jackson Circle, Carrollton, TX 75006

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
new construction
stainless steel
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
new construction
New custom built duplex unit B, 4 bedrooms, 3.5 baths, 2 L.A.s 1 up and 1 down. Granite countertops stainless steel appliances,LED lighting, Metal Decorator Front Door, Large treed lot. Over 2400 Sq feet.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2240 Jackson Circle have any available units?
2240 Jackson Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Carrollton, TX.
How much is rent in Carrollton, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Carrollton Rent Report.
What amenities does 2240 Jackson Circle have?
Some of 2240 Jackson Circle's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2240 Jackson Circle currently offering any rent specials?
2240 Jackson Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2240 Jackson Circle pet-friendly?
No, 2240 Jackson Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Carrollton.
Does 2240 Jackson Circle offer parking?
No, 2240 Jackson Circle does not offer parking.
Does 2240 Jackson Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2240 Jackson Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2240 Jackson Circle have a pool?
No, 2240 Jackson Circle does not have a pool.
Does 2240 Jackson Circle have accessible units?
No, 2240 Jackson Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 2240 Jackson Circle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2240 Jackson Circle has units with dishwashers.

