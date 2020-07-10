All apartments in Carrollton
Find more places like 2231 Ridgedale Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Carrollton, TX
/
2231 Ridgedale Drive
Last updated June 16 2020 at 9:23 PM

2231 Ridgedale Drive

2231 Ridgedale Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Carrollton
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

2231 Ridgedale Drive, Carrollton, TX 75006

Amenities

dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
Property Amenities

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2231 Ridgedale Drive have any available units?
2231 Ridgedale Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Carrollton, TX.
How much is rent in Carrollton, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Carrollton Rent Report.
Is 2231 Ridgedale Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2231 Ridgedale Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2231 Ridgedale Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2231 Ridgedale Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Carrollton.
Does 2231 Ridgedale Drive offer parking?
No, 2231 Ridgedale Drive does not offer parking.
Does 2231 Ridgedale Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2231 Ridgedale Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2231 Ridgedale Drive have a pool?
No, 2231 Ridgedale Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2231 Ridgedale Drive have accessible units?
No, 2231 Ridgedale Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2231 Ridgedale Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2231 Ridgedale Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 2231 Ridgedale Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 2231 Ridgedale Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.
Helpful Articles
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
Best Cities for Pets 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Villas of Josey Ranch
2050 Keller Springs Road
Carrollton, TX 75006
Mansions At Sunset Ridge
1440 Carrollton Pkwy
Carrollton, TX 75010
Arbors of Carrollton
2240 E Trinity Mills Rd
Carrollton, TX 75006
Trinity Mills Apartments
2750 E Trinity Mills Rd
Carrollton, TX 75006
Keller Springs Crossing
3221 Keller Springs Rd
Carrollton, TX 75006
Avenues at Carrollton
4689 Mustang Pkwy
Carrollton, TX 75010
The Ellis Apartments
4221 Old Denton Rd
Carrollton, TX 75010
Woods at Lakeshore
3560 Country Square Dr
Carrollton, TX 75006

Similar Pages

Carrollton 1 BedroomsCarrollton 2 Bedrooms
Carrollton Apartments with ParkingCarrollton Apartments with Pool
Carrollton Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TX
Bedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Indian Creek

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District