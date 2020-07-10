Rent Calculator
2231 Ridgedale Drive
Last updated June 16 2020 at 9:23 PM
2231 Ridgedale Drive
2231 Ridgedale Drive
Location
2231 Ridgedale Drive, Carrollton, TX 75006
Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
Property Amenities
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 1 space/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2231 Ridgedale Drive have any available units?
2231 Ridgedale Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Carrollton, TX
.
How much is rent in Carrollton, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Carrollton Rent Report
.
Is 2231 Ridgedale Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2231 Ridgedale Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2231 Ridgedale Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2231 Ridgedale Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Carrollton
.
Does 2231 Ridgedale Drive offer parking?
No, 2231 Ridgedale Drive does not offer parking.
Does 2231 Ridgedale Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2231 Ridgedale Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2231 Ridgedale Drive have a pool?
No, 2231 Ridgedale Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2231 Ridgedale Drive have accessible units?
No, 2231 Ridgedale Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2231 Ridgedale Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2231 Ridgedale Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 2231 Ridgedale Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 2231 Ridgedale Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
