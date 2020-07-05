All apartments in Carrollton
Last updated August 7 2019 at 6:44 AM

2222 Heads Lane

2222 Heads Lane · No Longer Available
Location

2222 Heads Lane, Carrollton, TX 75006

Amenities

dishwasher
parking
fireplace
microwave
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
Property Amenities
parking
Well kept 3 bedroom, 2 bath, 1 study home with options: laminate floor throughout, open floor plan, raised ceiling in living room, rear parking, bay windows, garden tub, separate showers in master bathroom, and many other features.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2222 Heads Lane have any available units?
2222 Heads Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Carrollton, TX.
How much is rent in Carrollton, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Carrollton Rent Report.
What amenities does 2222 Heads Lane have?
Some of 2222 Heads Lane's amenities include dishwasher, parking, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2222 Heads Lane currently offering any rent specials?
2222 Heads Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2222 Heads Lane pet-friendly?
No, 2222 Heads Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Carrollton.
Does 2222 Heads Lane offer parking?
Yes, 2222 Heads Lane offers parking.
Does 2222 Heads Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2222 Heads Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2222 Heads Lane have a pool?
No, 2222 Heads Lane does not have a pool.
Does 2222 Heads Lane have accessible units?
No, 2222 Heads Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 2222 Heads Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2222 Heads Lane has units with dishwashers.

