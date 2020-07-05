Well kept 3 bedroom, 2 bath, 1 study home with options: laminate floor throughout, open floor plan, raised ceiling in living room, rear parking, bay windows, garden tub, separate showers in master bathroom, and many other features.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2222 Heads Lane have any available units?
2222 Heads Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Carrollton, TX.
How much is rent in Carrollton, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Carrollton Rent Report.
What amenities does 2222 Heads Lane have?
Some of 2222 Heads Lane's amenities include dishwasher, parking, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2222 Heads Lane currently offering any rent specials?
2222 Heads Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.