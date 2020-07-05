All apartments in Carrollton
Last updated June 4 2020

2203 Meadowstone Drive

Location

2203 Meadowstone Drive, Carrollton, TX 75006

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
ceiling fan
Fabulous 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath home with study, formal dining room and 2 car garage in sought after Carrollton. Kitchen features white cabinets, granite counters and backsplash, breakfast bar and SS appliances. Spacious family room with gas log fireplace. Laminate wood flooring, ceramic tile, decorative lighting and ceiling fans. Master with private balcony, jetted tub, separate shower, double sink vanity and 2 large closets. Backyard has covered patio and fenced yard. Convenient location close to highways and shopping.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other, 2 spaces/unit.

