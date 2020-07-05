2203 Meadowstone Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage ceiling fan

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage

Fabulous 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath home with study, formal dining room and 2 car garage in sought after Carrollton. Kitchen features white cabinets, granite counters and backsplash, breakfast bar and SS appliances. Spacious family room with gas log fireplace. Laminate wood flooring, ceramic tile, decorative lighting and ceiling fans. Master with private balcony, jetted tub, separate shower, double sink vanity and 2 large closets. Backyard has covered patio and fenced yard. Convenient location close to highways and shopping.