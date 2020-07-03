All apartments in Carrollton
Last updated February 22 2020 at 3:00 AM

2202 Jackson Circle

2202 Jackson Circle · No Longer Available
Location

2202 Jackson Circle, Carrollton, TX 75006

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Perfect home for the perfect tenant. Split bedroom design for privacy, fresh paint, new carpet, new appliances, secluded patio for cooking out and good sized back yard or pets. Easy access to GB tollway. Hurry before someone else leases it.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2202 Jackson Circle have any available units?
2202 Jackson Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Carrollton, TX.
How much is rent in Carrollton, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Carrollton Rent Report.
What amenities does 2202 Jackson Circle have?
Some of 2202 Jackson Circle's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2202 Jackson Circle currently offering any rent specials?
2202 Jackson Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2202 Jackson Circle pet-friendly?
Yes, 2202 Jackson Circle is pet friendly.
Does 2202 Jackson Circle offer parking?
Yes, 2202 Jackson Circle offers parking.
Does 2202 Jackson Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2202 Jackson Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2202 Jackson Circle have a pool?
No, 2202 Jackson Circle does not have a pool.
Does 2202 Jackson Circle have accessible units?
No, 2202 Jackson Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 2202 Jackson Circle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2202 Jackson Circle has units with dishwashers.

