2200 E Trinity Mills Road
Last updated June 11 2020 at 9:01 AM
2200 E Trinity Mills Road
2200 Trinity Mills Road
·
No Longer Available
Location
2200 Trinity Mills Road, Carrollton, TX 75006
Amenities
dishwasher
recently renovated
pool
air conditioning
fireplace
oven
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pool
Completely updated unit in prime location, move-in ready. New HVAC system. No section 8.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 1 space/unit, assigned.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2200 E Trinity Mills Road have any available units?
2200 E Trinity Mills Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Carrollton, TX
.
How much is rent in Carrollton, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Carrollton Rent Report
.
What amenities does 2200 E Trinity Mills Road have?
Some of 2200 E Trinity Mills Road's amenities include dishwasher, recently renovated, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 2200 E Trinity Mills Road currently offering any rent specials?
2200 E Trinity Mills Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2200 E Trinity Mills Road pet-friendly?
No, 2200 E Trinity Mills Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Carrollton
.
Does 2200 E Trinity Mills Road offer parking?
No, 2200 E Trinity Mills Road does not offer parking.
Does 2200 E Trinity Mills Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2200 E Trinity Mills Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2200 E Trinity Mills Road have a pool?
Yes, 2200 E Trinity Mills Road has a pool.
Does 2200 E Trinity Mills Road have accessible units?
No, 2200 E Trinity Mills Road does not have accessible units.
Does 2200 E Trinity Mills Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2200 E Trinity Mills Road has units with dishwashers.
