Open floor plan. Large living room features a fireplace and open to dining room. French doors lead to deck. Master bedroom has fireplace. Features fenced lot. Great neighborhood! Just a walk away from shopping at Josey and Old Denton.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2179 Southern Place have any available units?
2179 Southern Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Carrollton, TX.
How much is rent in Carrollton, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Carrollton Rent Report.
What amenities does 2179 Southern Place have?
Some of 2179 Southern Place's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2179 Southern Place currently offering any rent specials?
2179 Southern Place is not currently offering any rent specials.