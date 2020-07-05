All apartments in Carrollton
Last updated January 31 2020 at 9:57 PM

2179 Southern Place

2179 Southern Place
Location

2179 Southern Place, Carrollton, TX 75006

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Open floor plan. Large living room features a fireplace and open to dining room. French doors lead to deck. Master bedroom has fireplace. Features fenced lot. Great neighborhood! Just a walk away from shopping at Josey and Old Denton.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2179 Southern Place have any available units?
2179 Southern Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Carrollton, TX.
How much is rent in Carrollton, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Carrollton Rent Report.
What amenities does 2179 Southern Place have?
Some of 2179 Southern Place's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2179 Southern Place currently offering any rent specials?
2179 Southern Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2179 Southern Place pet-friendly?
No, 2179 Southern Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Carrollton.
Does 2179 Southern Place offer parking?
Yes, 2179 Southern Place offers parking.
Does 2179 Southern Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2179 Southern Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2179 Southern Place have a pool?
No, 2179 Southern Place does not have a pool.
Does 2179 Southern Place have accessible units?
No, 2179 Southern Place does not have accessible units.
Does 2179 Southern Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2179 Southern Place has units with dishwashers.

