Carrollton, TX
2146 Lavaca Trail
Last updated October 8 2019 at 9:01 AM

2146 Lavaca Trail

2146 Lavaca Trail · No Longer Available
Location

2146 Lavaca Trail, Carrollton, TX 75010

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Charming 4 bed, 2 bath, 2,289 sq ft, 1 story home in Carrollton! Spacious living room with wood floors and fireplace! Open kitchen concept with updated counters. Master suite with attached bathroom. Spacious backyard, great for family gatherings! Pets accepted on a case by case basis. Additional admin fees apply. Schedule your showing today!

If you see this home listed at a lower price, it is a scam. Please report any fraudulent listings.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2146 Lavaca Trail have any available units?
2146 Lavaca Trail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Carrollton, TX.
How much is rent in Carrollton, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Carrollton Rent Report.
What amenities does 2146 Lavaca Trail have?
Some of 2146 Lavaca Trail's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2146 Lavaca Trail currently offering any rent specials?
2146 Lavaca Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2146 Lavaca Trail pet-friendly?
Yes, 2146 Lavaca Trail is pet friendly.
Does 2146 Lavaca Trail offer parking?
No, 2146 Lavaca Trail does not offer parking.
Does 2146 Lavaca Trail have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2146 Lavaca Trail does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2146 Lavaca Trail have a pool?
No, 2146 Lavaca Trail does not have a pool.
Does 2146 Lavaca Trail have accessible units?
No, 2146 Lavaca Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 2146 Lavaca Trail have units with dishwashers?
No, 2146 Lavaca Trail does not have units with dishwashers.

