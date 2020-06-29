2140 Mcparland Court

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors parking recently renovated walk in closets microwave

Unit Amenities hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Beautiful 3 story townhome loaded with natural light & nice upgrades! Private guest bedroom or study with wood floor & full bath on first floor. Second level is huge kitchen with corian countertops & 42 in cabinets that opens to living & dining areas which offers a great flow for entertaining. The spacious living area has a wood floor & niche for large TV. Third level features the master bedroom and another HUGE bedroom with private bath. All three Bedrooms have a private bath & large walk in closets! Nice balcony off the dining area. Great location with easy access to major roads, schools & shopping! Library, senior center, ball fields & walking paths right across the street! This one won't last.