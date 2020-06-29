All apartments in Carrollton
Last updated March 22 2019 at 3:43 AM

2140 Mcparland Court

2140 Mcparland Court · No Longer Available
Location

2140 Mcparland Court, Carrollton, TX 75006

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
parking
recently renovated
walk in closets
microwave
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Beautiful 3 story townhome loaded with natural light & nice upgrades! Private guest bedroom or study with wood floor & full bath on first floor. Second level is huge kitchen with corian countertops & 42 in cabinets that opens to living & dining areas which offers a great flow for entertaining. The spacious living area has a wood floor & niche for large TV. Third level features the master bedroom and another HUGE bedroom with private bath. All three Bedrooms have a private bath & large walk in closets! Nice balcony off the dining area. Great location with easy access to major roads, schools & shopping! Library, senior center, ball fields & walking paths right across the street! This one won't last.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2140 Mcparland Court have any available units?
2140 Mcparland Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Carrollton, TX.
How much is rent in Carrollton, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Carrollton Rent Report.
What amenities does 2140 Mcparland Court have?
Some of 2140 Mcparland Court's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2140 Mcparland Court currently offering any rent specials?
2140 Mcparland Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2140 Mcparland Court pet-friendly?
No, 2140 Mcparland Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Carrollton.
Does 2140 Mcparland Court offer parking?
Yes, 2140 Mcparland Court offers parking.
Does 2140 Mcparland Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2140 Mcparland Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2140 Mcparland Court have a pool?
No, 2140 Mcparland Court does not have a pool.
Does 2140 Mcparland Court have accessible units?
No, 2140 Mcparland Court does not have accessible units.
Does 2140 Mcparland Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 2140 Mcparland Court does not have units with dishwashers.

