2140 Cordoba
Last updated April 2 2019 at 1:04 AM

2140 Cordoba

2140 Cordoba Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2140 Cordoba Drive, Carrollton, TX 75006

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Updated and clean, garden style home with a grey theme. Walking distance to stores, restaurants, and park. Cozy living room with wood burning fireplace. A must see!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2140 Cordoba have any available units?
2140 Cordoba doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Carrollton, TX.
How much is rent in Carrollton, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Carrollton Rent Report.
What amenities does 2140 Cordoba have?
Some of 2140 Cordoba's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2140 Cordoba currently offering any rent specials?
2140 Cordoba is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2140 Cordoba pet-friendly?
No, 2140 Cordoba is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Carrollton.
Does 2140 Cordoba offer parking?
Yes, 2140 Cordoba offers parking.
Does 2140 Cordoba have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2140 Cordoba does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2140 Cordoba have a pool?
No, 2140 Cordoba does not have a pool.
Does 2140 Cordoba have accessible units?
No, 2140 Cordoba does not have accessible units.
Does 2140 Cordoba have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2140 Cordoba has units with dishwashers.

