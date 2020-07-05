All apartments in Carrollton
Find more places like 2135 Country Villa Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Carrollton, TX
/
2135 Country Villa Drive
Last updated May 14 2019 at 5:53 AM

2135 Country Villa Drive

2135 Country Villa Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Carrollton
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

2135 Country Villa Drive, Carrollton, TX 75006

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
pool
tennis court
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
game room
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
Beautifully updated townhome ready to move in! Master bedroom on first floor with private deck. Light and bright game room or study upstairs along with 2 other bedrooms. Community pool and tennis court is within walking distance.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2135 Country Villa Drive have any available units?
2135 Country Villa Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Carrollton, TX.
How much is rent in Carrollton, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Carrollton Rent Report.
What amenities does 2135 Country Villa Drive have?
Some of 2135 Country Villa Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2135 Country Villa Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2135 Country Villa Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2135 Country Villa Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2135 Country Villa Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Carrollton.
Does 2135 Country Villa Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2135 Country Villa Drive offers parking.
Does 2135 Country Villa Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2135 Country Villa Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2135 Country Villa Drive have a pool?
Yes, 2135 Country Villa Drive has a pool.
Does 2135 Country Villa Drive have accessible units?
No, 2135 Country Villa Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2135 Country Villa Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2135 Country Villa Drive has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Hutton Creek
3525 Country Square Dr
Carrollton, TX 75006
Switchyard Apartments
1199 North Broadway Street
Carrollton, TX 75006
Branch Creek Apartments
2250 Marsh Ln
Carrollton, TX 75006
Keller Springs Crossing
3221 Keller Springs Rd
Carrollton, TX 75006
Olympus on Broadway
1415 South Broadway Street
Carrollton, TX 75006
Keystone At Castle Hills
4600 N Josey Ln
Carrollton, TX 75056
Hillside
1020 Raleigh Dr
Carrollton, TX 75007
Briarcrest Apartments
1330 Mac Arthur Dr
Carrollton, TX 75007

Similar Pages

Carrollton 1 BedroomsCarrollton 2 Bedrooms
Carrollton Apartments with ParkingCarrollton Apartments with Pool
Carrollton Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TX
Bedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Indian Creek

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District