2135 Country Villa Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage recently renovated pool tennis court

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities game room parking pool garage tennis court

Beautifully updated townhome ready to move in! Master bedroom on first floor with private deck. Light and bright game room or study upstairs along with 2 other bedrooms. Community pool and tennis court is within walking distance.