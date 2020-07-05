2135 Country Villa Drive

Beautifully updated townhome ready to move in! Master bedroom on first floor with private deck. Light and bright game room or study upstairs along with 2 other bedrooms. Community pool and tennis court is within walking distance.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
