Home
/
Carrollton, TX
/
2130 Nolan Dr
Last updated November 4 2019 at 2:46 PM
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
2130 Nolan Dr
2130 Nolan Drive
·
No Longer Available
Location
2130 Nolan Drive, Carrollton, TX 75006
Amenities
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
fireplace
game room
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
game room
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Nice home with extra living area. - Property Id: 168551
Nice 3 bedroom home, plus built in garage for large living area or game room. Good sized bathrooms.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/168551p
Property Id 168551
(RLNE5237616)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2130 Nolan Dr have any available units?
2130 Nolan Dr doesn't have any available units at this time.
Carrollton, TX
.
How much is rent in Carrollton, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Carrollton Rent Report
.
What amenities does 2130 Nolan Dr have?
Some of 2130 Nolan Dr's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 2130 Nolan Dr currently offering any rent specials?
2130 Nolan Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2130 Nolan Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 2130 Nolan Dr is pet friendly.
Does 2130 Nolan Dr offer parking?
Yes, 2130 Nolan Dr offers parking.
Does 2130 Nolan Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2130 Nolan Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2130 Nolan Dr have a pool?
No, 2130 Nolan Dr does not have a pool.
Does 2130 Nolan Dr have accessible units?
No, 2130 Nolan Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 2130 Nolan Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2130 Nolan Dr has units with dishwashers.
