Great backyard for dogs! Upgraded & Move-In ready. Charming 3 bedroom 2 bath brick home. Laminate and tile throughout. One story. Great location! Minutes away from shopping centers and restaurants! Garage has been converted to another living area but can easily be converted back.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 250
Parking Details: Covered lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2124 Sam Houston Boulevard have any available units?
2124 Sam Houston Boulevard doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Carrollton, TX.
How much is rent in Carrollton, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Carrollton Rent Report.
What amenities does 2124 Sam Houston Boulevard have?
Some of 2124 Sam Houston Boulevard's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2124 Sam Houston Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
2124 Sam Houston Boulevard is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2124 Sam Houston Boulevard pet-friendly?
Yes, 2124 Sam Houston Boulevard is pet friendly.
Does 2124 Sam Houston Boulevard offer parking?
Yes, 2124 Sam Houston Boulevard offers parking.
Does 2124 Sam Houston Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2124 Sam Houston Boulevard does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2124 Sam Houston Boulevard have a pool?
No, 2124 Sam Houston Boulevard does not have a pool.
Does 2124 Sam Houston Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 2124 Sam Houston Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 2124 Sam Houston Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2124 Sam Houston Boulevard has units with dishwashers.
