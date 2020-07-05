All apartments in Carrollton
Last updated August 15 2019 at 12:00 AM

2123 Hunters Ridge

2123 Hunters Ridge · No Longer Available
Location

2123 Hunters Ridge, Carrollton, TX 75006

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
4 bedroom single story home. New Carpet, wood blinds, covered patio, detached storage building, vaulted ceiling, huge family room, on a green belt. Available 8-9 . Installing new cook top this week

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2123 Hunters Ridge have any available units?
2123 Hunters Ridge doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Carrollton, TX.
How much is rent in Carrollton, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Carrollton Rent Report.
What amenities does 2123 Hunters Ridge have?
Some of 2123 Hunters Ridge's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2123 Hunters Ridge currently offering any rent specials?
2123 Hunters Ridge is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2123 Hunters Ridge pet-friendly?
No, 2123 Hunters Ridge is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Carrollton.
Does 2123 Hunters Ridge offer parking?
Yes, 2123 Hunters Ridge offers parking.
Does 2123 Hunters Ridge have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2123 Hunters Ridge does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2123 Hunters Ridge have a pool?
No, 2123 Hunters Ridge does not have a pool.
Does 2123 Hunters Ridge have accessible units?
No, 2123 Hunters Ridge does not have accessible units.
Does 2123 Hunters Ridge have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2123 Hunters Ridge has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
