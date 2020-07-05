All apartments in Carrollton
2121 Austin Drive
2121 Austin Drive

2121 Austin Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2121 Austin Drive, Carrollton, TX 75006

Amenities

dishwasher
carport
recently renovated
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
recently renovated
Property Amenities
carport
parking
Nicely remodeled 4 bedroom 2 bath house. This house is neat, clean with a semi open concept. The 2 large living areas are a great bonus. Covered carport and a storage shed with a large fenced back yard to boot!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

