Nicely remodeled 4 bedroom 2 bath house. This house is neat, clean with a semi open concept. The 2 large living areas are a great bonus. Covered carport and a storage shed with a large fenced back yard to boot!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2121 Austin Drive have any available units?
2121 Austin Drive doesn't have any available units at this time.
How much is rent in Carrollton, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Carrollton Rent Report.
What amenities does 2121 Austin Drive have?
Some of 2121 Austin Drive's amenities include dishwasher, carport, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2121 Austin Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2121 Austin Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.