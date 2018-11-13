All apartments in Carrollton
2117 Greenview Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2117 Greenview Drive

2117 Greenview Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2117 Greenview Drive, Carrollton, TX 75010

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Description Coming Soon!
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2117 Greenview Drive have any available units?
2117 Greenview Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Carrollton, TX.
How much is rent in Carrollton, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Carrollton Rent Report.
Is 2117 Greenview Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2117 Greenview Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2117 Greenview Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 2117 Greenview Drive is pet friendly.
Does 2117 Greenview Drive offer parking?
No, 2117 Greenview Drive does not offer parking.
Does 2117 Greenview Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2117 Greenview Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2117 Greenview Drive have a pool?
No, 2117 Greenview Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2117 Greenview Drive have accessible units?
No, 2117 Greenview Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2117 Greenview Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 2117 Greenview Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2117 Greenview Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 2117 Greenview Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

