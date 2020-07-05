All apartments in Carrollton
Find more places like 2116 Crockett Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Carrollton, TX
/
2116 Crockett Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2116 Crockett Drive

2116 Crockett Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Carrollton
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

2116 Crockett Drive, Carrollton, TX 75006

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
This quaint 3 bedroom 2 bath home in Carrollton is ready for immediate move in! Home features galley kitchen with all white appliances. Dinning room has wood built ins. Nice large fenced backyard ready for your family and friends to gather and play!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2116 Crockett Drive have any available units?
2116 Crockett Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Carrollton, TX.
How much is rent in Carrollton, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Carrollton Rent Report.
What amenities does 2116 Crockett Drive have?
Some of 2116 Crockett Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2116 Crockett Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2116 Crockett Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2116 Crockett Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2116 Crockett Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Carrollton.
Does 2116 Crockett Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2116 Crockett Drive offers parking.
Does 2116 Crockett Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2116 Crockett Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2116 Crockett Drive have a pool?
No, 2116 Crockett Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2116 Crockett Drive have accessible units?
No, 2116 Crockett Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2116 Crockett Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2116 Crockett Drive has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.
Helpful Articles
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Oak Tree Condos
2730 Oak Tree Dr
Carrollton, TX 75006
Residences at the Collection
4025 Huffines Blvd
Carrollton, TX 75010
Villas of Josey Ranch
2050 Keller Springs Road
Carrollton, TX 75006
Branch Creek Apartments
2250 Marsh Ln
Carrollton, TX 75006
Keller Springs Crossing
3221 Keller Springs Rd
Carrollton, TX 75006
Indian Creek
3910 Old Denton Rd
Carrollton, TX 75007
Avenues at Carrollton
4689 Mustang Pkwy
Carrollton, TX 75010
Frankford Station
1700 West Frankford Road
Carrollton, TX 75007

Similar Pages

Carrollton 1 BedroomsCarrollton 2 Bedrooms
Carrollton Apartments with ParkingCarrollton Apartments with Pool
Carrollton Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TX
Bedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Indian Creek

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District