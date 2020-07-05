2116 Crockett Drive

This quaint 3 bedroom 2 bath home in Carrollton is ready for immediate move in! Home features galley kitchen with all white appliances. Dinning room has wood built ins. Nice large fenced backyard ready for your family and friends to gather and play!
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.
