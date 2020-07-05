Description Coming Soon! If you see this home listed at a lower price, it is a scam. Please report any fraudulent listings. This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2113 Falcon Ridge Drive have any available units?
2113 Falcon Ridge Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Carrollton, TX.
How much is rent in Carrollton, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Carrollton Rent Report.
Is 2113 Falcon Ridge Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2113 Falcon Ridge Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2113 Falcon Ridge Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 2113 Falcon Ridge Drive is pet friendly.
Does 2113 Falcon Ridge Drive offer parking?
No, 2113 Falcon Ridge Drive does not offer parking.
Does 2113 Falcon Ridge Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2113 Falcon Ridge Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2113 Falcon Ridge Drive have a pool?
No, 2113 Falcon Ridge Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2113 Falcon Ridge Drive have accessible units?
No, 2113 Falcon Ridge Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2113 Falcon Ridge Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 2113 Falcon Ridge Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2113 Falcon Ridge Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 2113 Falcon Ridge Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)