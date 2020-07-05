All apartments in Carrollton
Find more places like 2109 Stein Way.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Carrollton, TX
/
2109 Stein Way
Last updated August 12 2019 at 12:04 PM

2109 Stein Way

2109 Stein Way · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Carrollton
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

2109 Stein Way, Carrollton, TX 75007

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Charming 3 bed, 2 bath, 1,535 sq ft, 1 story home in Carrollton! Spacious living room with wood floors and fireplace! Open kitchen concept with updated counters. Master suite with attached bathroom. Spacious backyard, great for family gatherings! Pets accepted on a case by case basis. Additional admin fees apply. Schedule your showing today!

If you see this home listed at a lower price, it is a scam. Please report any fraudulent listings.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2109 Stein Way have any available units?
2109 Stein Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Carrollton, TX.
How much is rent in Carrollton, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Carrollton Rent Report.
What amenities does 2109 Stein Way have?
Some of 2109 Stein Way's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2109 Stein Way currently offering any rent specials?
2109 Stein Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2109 Stein Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 2109 Stein Way is pet friendly.
Does 2109 Stein Way offer parking?
No, 2109 Stein Way does not offer parking.
Does 2109 Stein Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2109 Stein Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2109 Stein Way have a pool?
No, 2109 Stein Way does not have a pool.
Does 2109 Stein Way have accessible units?
No, 2109 Stein Way does not have accessible units.
Does 2109 Stein Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 2109 Stein Way does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Carling on Frankford
1811 E Frankford Rd
Carrollton, TX 75007
Villas of Josey Ranch
2050 Keller Springs Road
Carrollton, TX 75006
Hebron Oaks
1930 E Hebron Pkwy
Carrollton, TX 75007
Spicewood Crossing
2925 Keller Springs Rd
Carrollton, TX 75006
Arbors of Carrollton
2240 E Trinity Mills Rd
Carrollton, TX 75006
Trinity Mills Apartments
2750 E Trinity Mills Rd
Carrollton, TX 75006
Galleria Townhomes
1737 E Frankford Rd
Carrollton, TX 75007
Frankford Station
1700 West Frankford Road
Carrollton, TX 75007

Similar Pages

Carrollton 1 BedroomsCarrollton 2 Bedrooms
Carrollton Apartments with ParkingCarrollton Apartments with Pool
Carrollton Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TX
Bedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Indian Creek

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District