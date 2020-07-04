All apartments in Carrollton
Find more places like 2106 Stein Way.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Carrollton, TX
/
2106 Stein Way
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2106 Stein Way

2106 Stein Way · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Carrollton
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

2106 Stein Way, Carrollton, TX 75007

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Schedule a tour today to view this home located in Carrollton, Texas. It offers 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and 1,601 sq ft of living space. Features include hardwood floors and plush carpeting, a kitchen with all black appliances, 1 car garage, private back patio with fenced in yard, and more. Professionally managed by FirstKey Homes. Call our National Leasing Center at 844.395.3959 for more information on this home or for assistance with scheduling a self-tour. Apply for this home or schedule your own Self-Tour at www.firstkeyhomes.com. Up to three pets are allowed per home; pet fees may vary depending on market, Homeowner's Association, or local ordinances. Service animals will not incur pet fees and will be verified with documentation. Please ask about breed restrictions. Rents are subject to change at any time.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2106 Stein Way have any available units?
2106 Stein Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Carrollton, TX.
How much is rent in Carrollton, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Carrollton Rent Report.
What amenities does 2106 Stein Way have?
Some of 2106 Stein Way's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2106 Stein Way currently offering any rent specials?
2106 Stein Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2106 Stein Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 2106 Stein Way is pet friendly.
Does 2106 Stein Way offer parking?
Yes, 2106 Stein Way offers parking.
Does 2106 Stein Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2106 Stein Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2106 Stein Way have a pool?
No, 2106 Stein Way does not have a pool.
Does 2106 Stein Way have accessible units?
No, 2106 Stein Way does not have accessible units.
Does 2106 Stein Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 2106 Stein Way does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Union at Carrollton Square
1111 South Main Street
Carrollton, TX 75006
Hutton Creek
3525 Country Square Dr
Carrollton, TX 75006
Olympus on Main
1011 South Main Street
Carrollton, TX 75137
Mansions At Sunset Ridge
1440 Carrollton Pkwy
Carrollton, TX 75010
Oakhaven
3330 Country Square Dr
Carrollton, TX 75006
Olympus on Broadway
1415 South Broadway Street
Carrollton, TX 75006
Woods at Lakeshore
3560 Country Square Dr
Carrollton, TX 75006
Frankford Station
1700 West Frankford Road
Carrollton, TX 75007

Similar Pages

Carrollton 1 BedroomsCarrollton 2 Bedrooms
Carrollton Apartments with ParkingCarrollton Apartments with Pool
Carrollton Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TX
Bedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Indian Creek

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District