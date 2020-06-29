All apartments in Carrollton
Last updated April 14 2020 at 11:41 PM

2105 Via Balboa

2105 Via Balboa · No Longer Available
Location

2105 Via Balboa, Carrollton, TX 75006

Amenities

granite counters
pool
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
Property Amenities
pool
Text Agent for showing instructions - Cute 3bdrm, 2 bath townhome in Carrollton. 5 mins from Addison circle. New paint, granite countertop, with breakfast bar overlooking dining area. Personal backyard.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2105 Via Balboa have any available units?
2105 Via Balboa doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Carrollton, TX.
How much is rent in Carrollton, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Carrollton Rent Report.
What amenities does 2105 Via Balboa have?
Some of 2105 Via Balboa's amenities include granite counters, pool, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2105 Via Balboa currently offering any rent specials?
2105 Via Balboa is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2105 Via Balboa pet-friendly?
No, 2105 Via Balboa is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Carrollton.
Does 2105 Via Balboa offer parking?
No, 2105 Via Balboa does not offer parking.
Does 2105 Via Balboa have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2105 Via Balboa does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2105 Via Balboa have a pool?
Yes, 2105 Via Balboa has a pool.
Does 2105 Via Balboa have accessible units?
No, 2105 Via Balboa does not have accessible units.
Does 2105 Via Balboa have units with dishwashers?
No, 2105 Via Balboa does not have units with dishwashers.

