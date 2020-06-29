Text Agent for showing instructions - Cute 3bdrm, 2 bath townhome in Carrollton. 5 mins from Addison circle. New paint, granite countertop, with breakfast bar overlooking dining area. Personal backyard.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2105 Via Balboa have any available units?
2105 Via Balboa doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Carrollton, TX.
How much is rent in Carrollton, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Carrollton Rent Report.
What amenities does 2105 Via Balboa have?
Some of 2105 Via Balboa's amenities include granite counters, pool, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2105 Via Balboa currently offering any rent specials?
2105 Via Balboa is not currently offering any rent specials.