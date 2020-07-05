Rent Calculator
All apartments in Carrollton
Find more places like 2044 Cologne Drive.
Home
/
Carrollton, TX
/
2044 Cologne Drive
Last updated July 15 2019 at 12:15 PM
1 of 9
2044 Cologne Drive
2044 Cologne Drive
·
No Longer Available
Location
2044 Cologne Drive, Carrollton, TX 75007
Amenities
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Description Coming Soon!
If you see this home listed at a lower price, it is a scam. Please report any fraudulent listings.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
cats, dogs
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2044 Cologne Drive have any available units?
2044 Cologne Drive doesn't have any available units at this time.
Carrollton, TX
.
How much is rent in Carrollton, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Carrollton Rent Report.
Carrollton Rent Report
.
Is 2044 Cologne Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2044 Cologne Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2044 Cologne Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 2044 Cologne Drive is pet friendly.
Does 2044 Cologne Drive offer parking?
No, 2044 Cologne Drive does not offer parking.
Does 2044 Cologne Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2044 Cologne Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2044 Cologne Drive have a pool?
No, 2044 Cologne Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2044 Cologne Drive have accessible units?
No, 2044 Cologne Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2044 Cologne Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 2044 Cologne Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2044 Cologne Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 2044 Cologne Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
