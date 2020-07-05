Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Carrollton
Find more places like 2038 Meadfoot Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Carrollton, TX
/
2038 Meadfoot Road
Last updated April 29 2020 at 5:30 PM
1 of 16
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
2038 Meadfoot Road
2038 Meadfoot Road
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Carrollton
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Location
2038 Meadfoot Road, Carrollton, TX 75007
Amenities
gym
pool
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
Property Amenities
gym
pool
Beautiful updates throughout this home. Large yard, separated layout, large secondary rooms, and laminated flooring with carpet in rooms.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2038 Meadfoot Road have any available units?
2038 Meadfoot Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Carrollton, TX
.
How much is rent in Carrollton, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Carrollton Rent Report
.
Is 2038 Meadfoot Road currently offering any rent specials?
2038 Meadfoot Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2038 Meadfoot Road pet-friendly?
No, 2038 Meadfoot Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Carrollton
.
Does 2038 Meadfoot Road offer parking?
No, 2038 Meadfoot Road does not offer parking.
Does 2038 Meadfoot Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2038 Meadfoot Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2038 Meadfoot Road have a pool?
Yes, 2038 Meadfoot Road has a pool.
Does 2038 Meadfoot Road have accessible units?
No, 2038 Meadfoot Road does not have accessible units.
Does 2038 Meadfoot Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 2038 Meadfoot Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2038 Meadfoot Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 2038 Meadfoot Road does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Hutton Creek
3525 Country Square Dr
Carrollton, TX 75006
Olympus on Main
1011 South Main Street
Carrollton, TX 75137
Switchyard Apartments
1199 North Broadway Street
Carrollton, TX 75006
Villas of Josey Ranch
2050 Keller Springs Road
Carrollton, TX 75006
Hebron Oaks
1930 E Hebron Pkwy
Carrollton, TX 75007
Sloane Street Apartments
4216 Sloane Street
Carrollton, TX 75007
Indian Creek
3910 Old Denton Rd
Carrollton, TX 75007
The Ellis Apartments
4221 Old Denton Rd
Carrollton, TX 75010
Similar Pages
Carrollton 1 Bedrooms
Carrollton 2 Bedrooms
Carrollton Apartments with Parking
Carrollton Apartments with Pool
Carrollton Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Dallas, TX
Fort Worth, TX
Arlington, TX
Plano, TX
Irving, TX
Garland, TX
Grand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TX
McKinney, TX
Lewisville, TX
Denton, TX
Richardson, TX
Mesquite, TX
Euless, TX
Bedford, TX
Grapevine, TX
Allen, TX
North Richland Hills, TX
Mansfield, TX
Farmers Branch, TX
Nearby Neighborhoods
Indian Creek
Apartments Near Colleges
Amberton University
El Centro College
The University of Texas at Dallas
University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District