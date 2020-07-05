All apartments in Carrollton
Last updated April 29 2020 at 5:30 PM

2038 Meadfoot Road

2038 Meadfoot Road · No Longer Available
Location

2038 Meadfoot Road, Carrollton, TX 75007

Amenities

gym
pool
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
Property Amenities
gym
pool
Beautiful updates throughout this home. Large yard, separated layout, large secondary rooms, and laminated flooring with carpet in rooms.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2038 Meadfoot Road have any available units?
2038 Meadfoot Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Carrollton, TX.
How much is rent in Carrollton, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Carrollton Rent Report.
Is 2038 Meadfoot Road currently offering any rent specials?
2038 Meadfoot Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2038 Meadfoot Road pet-friendly?
No, 2038 Meadfoot Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Carrollton.
Does 2038 Meadfoot Road offer parking?
No, 2038 Meadfoot Road does not offer parking.
Does 2038 Meadfoot Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2038 Meadfoot Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2038 Meadfoot Road have a pool?
Yes, 2038 Meadfoot Road has a pool.
Does 2038 Meadfoot Road have accessible units?
No, 2038 Meadfoot Road does not have accessible units.
Does 2038 Meadfoot Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 2038 Meadfoot Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2038 Meadfoot Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 2038 Meadfoot Road does not have units with air conditioning.

