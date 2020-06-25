All apartments in Carrollton
Last updated January 30 2020 at 11:35 PM

2031 Kings Rd

2031 Kings Road · No Longer Available
Location

2031 Kings Road, Carrollton, TX 75007

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
A very well maintained 3 bedroom, 2 bath home in Carrollton. This home features a large fenced in backyard, close to area schools, and a great floor plan. Hurry homes this nice do not last long. Schedule your convenient self-showing today!
For FAQ's and online application, visit www.specializeddallas.com

This property is eligible for Rhino deposit replacement coverage in lieu of a security deposit, coverage typically under $10 a month. For information and enrollment visit www.sayrhino.com DEPOSIT-FREE!

https://www.insidemaps.com/app/walkthrough-v2/?projectId=BrfM5TqDHd&env=production

Garrett George, leasing agent
Specialized Property Management #375514
469-754-8195

We provide full service property management for more information please visit www.specializeddallas.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2031 Kings Rd have any available units?
2031 Kings Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Carrollton, TX.
How much is rent in Carrollton, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Carrollton Rent Report.
Is 2031 Kings Rd currently offering any rent specials?
2031 Kings Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2031 Kings Rd pet-friendly?
No, 2031 Kings Rd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Carrollton.
Does 2031 Kings Rd offer parking?
No, 2031 Kings Rd does not offer parking.
Does 2031 Kings Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2031 Kings Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2031 Kings Rd have a pool?
No, 2031 Kings Rd does not have a pool.
Does 2031 Kings Rd have accessible units?
No, 2031 Kings Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 2031 Kings Rd have units with dishwashers?
No, 2031 Kings Rd does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2031 Kings Rd have units with air conditioning?
No, 2031 Kings Rd does not have units with air conditioning.

