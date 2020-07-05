Rent Calculator
Last updated May 3 2019 at 9:57 AM
1 of 10
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
2027 Rose Hill Road
2027 Rose Hill Rd
·
No Longer Available
Location
2027 Rose Hill Rd, Carrollton, TX 75007
Amenities
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Description Coming Soon!
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
cats, dogs
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2027 Rose Hill Road have any available units?
2027 Rose Hill Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Carrollton, TX
.
How much is rent in Carrollton, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Carrollton Rent Report
.
Is 2027 Rose Hill Road currently offering any rent specials?
2027 Rose Hill Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2027 Rose Hill Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 2027 Rose Hill Road is pet friendly.
Does 2027 Rose Hill Road offer parking?
No, 2027 Rose Hill Road does not offer parking.
Does 2027 Rose Hill Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2027 Rose Hill Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2027 Rose Hill Road have a pool?
No, 2027 Rose Hill Road does not have a pool.
Does 2027 Rose Hill Road have accessible units?
No, 2027 Rose Hill Road does not have accessible units.
Does 2027 Rose Hill Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 2027 Rose Hill Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2027 Rose Hill Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 2027 Rose Hill Road does not have units with air conditioning.
