Spacious 4 bedrooms home in quiet neighborhood. Master suite downstairs and 3 good sized bedroom upstairs.Close to schools,shopping and easy access to highway.Washer,dryer and refrigerator included. Ready to move in.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2025 Diamond Ridge Drive have any available units?
2025 Diamond Ridge Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Carrollton, TX.
How much is rent in Carrollton, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Carrollton Rent Report.
What amenities does 2025 Diamond Ridge Drive have?
Some of 2025 Diamond Ridge Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2025 Diamond Ridge Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2025 Diamond Ridge Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.