Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2025 Diamond Ridge Drive

2025 Diamond Ridge Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2025 Diamond Ridge Drive, Carrollton, TX 75010

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Spacious 4 bedrooms home in quiet neighborhood. Master suite downstairs and 3 good sized bedroom upstairs.Close to schools,shopping and easy access to highway.Washer,dryer and refrigerator included. Ready to move in.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2025 Diamond Ridge Drive have any available units?
2025 Diamond Ridge Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Carrollton, TX.
How much is rent in Carrollton, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Carrollton Rent Report.
What amenities does 2025 Diamond Ridge Drive have?
Some of 2025 Diamond Ridge Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2025 Diamond Ridge Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2025 Diamond Ridge Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2025 Diamond Ridge Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2025 Diamond Ridge Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Carrollton.
Does 2025 Diamond Ridge Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2025 Diamond Ridge Drive offers parking.
Does 2025 Diamond Ridge Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2025 Diamond Ridge Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2025 Diamond Ridge Drive have a pool?
No, 2025 Diamond Ridge Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2025 Diamond Ridge Drive have accessible units?
No, 2025 Diamond Ridge Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2025 Diamond Ridge Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2025 Diamond Ridge Drive has units with dishwashers.

