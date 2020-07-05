Updated home in Carrollton near George Bush and Josey Lane. Light, bright, and ready for move-in. Large family room with vaulted ceiling. Freshly cleaned and painted. New carpet in the bedroom. Eat-in kitchen. Big back yard. Quiet street.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2017 Shenandoah Drive have any available units?
How much is rent in Carrollton, TX?
What amenities does 2017 Shenandoah Drive have?
Some of 2017 Shenandoah Drive's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2017 Shenandoah Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2017 Shenandoah Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.