2017 Shenandoah Drive

Amenities

dishwasher garage recently renovated fireplace carpet oven

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace oven recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Updated home in Carrollton near George Bush and Josey Lane. Light, bright, and ready for move-in. Large family room with vaulted ceiling. Freshly cleaned and painted. New carpet in the bedroom. Eat-in kitchen. Big back yard. Quiet street.