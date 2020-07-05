All apartments in Carrollton
2017 Shenandoah Drive

Location

2017 Shenandoah Drive, Carrollton, TX 75007

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
carpet
oven
Updated home in Carrollton near George Bush and Josey Lane. Light, bright, and ready for move-in. Large family room with vaulted ceiling. Freshly cleaned and painted. New carpet in the bedroom. Eat-in kitchen. Big back yard. Quiet street.

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2017 Shenandoah Drive have any available units?
2017 Shenandoah Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Carrollton, TX.
How much is rent in Carrollton, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Carrollton Rent Report.
What amenities does 2017 Shenandoah Drive have?
Some of 2017 Shenandoah Drive's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2017 Shenandoah Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2017 Shenandoah Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2017 Shenandoah Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2017 Shenandoah Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Carrollton.
Does 2017 Shenandoah Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2017 Shenandoah Drive offers parking.
Does 2017 Shenandoah Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2017 Shenandoah Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2017 Shenandoah Drive have a pool?
No, 2017 Shenandoah Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2017 Shenandoah Drive have accessible units?
No, 2017 Shenandoah Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2017 Shenandoah Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2017 Shenandoah Drive has units with dishwashers.

