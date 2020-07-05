All apartments in Carrollton
Last updated November 2 2019 at 1:40 AM

2017 Arles Lane

2017 Arles Lane · No Longer Available
Location

2017 Arles Lane, Carrollton, TX 75007

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
**We will waive the application and admin fees**

Charming 3 bed, 2 bath, 1,508 sq ft, 1 story home in Carrollton! Spacious living room with wood floors and fireplace! Open kitchen concept. Master suite with attached bathroom. Spacious backyard, great for family gatherings! Pets accepted on a case by case basis. Additional admin fees apply. Schedule your showing today!

**Please refer to MLS or our website for accurate description and features.

If you see this home listed at a lower price, it is a scam. Please report any fraudulent listings.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2017 Arles Lane have any available units?
2017 Arles Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Carrollton, TX.
How much is rent in Carrollton, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Carrollton Rent Report.
Is 2017 Arles Lane currently offering any rent specials?
2017 Arles Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2017 Arles Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 2017 Arles Lane is pet friendly.
Does 2017 Arles Lane offer parking?
No, 2017 Arles Lane does not offer parking.
Does 2017 Arles Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2017 Arles Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2017 Arles Lane have a pool?
No, 2017 Arles Lane does not have a pool.
Does 2017 Arles Lane have accessible units?
No, 2017 Arles Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 2017 Arles Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 2017 Arles Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2017 Arles Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 2017 Arles Lane does not have units with air conditioning.

