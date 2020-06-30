All apartments in Carrollton
Find more places like 2015 Silverway Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Carrollton, TX
/
2015 Silverway Lane
Last updated May 20 2019 at 10:12 PM

2015 Silverway Lane

2015 Silverway Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Carrollton
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

2015 Silverway Lane, Carrollton, TX 75010

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Lovely 1 story home, split bedroom arrangement, large family room with picture frame molding, fireplace, vaulted ceilings. All hard surface floors, large fenced yard.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2015 Silverway Lane have any available units?
2015 Silverway Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Carrollton, TX.
How much is rent in Carrollton, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Carrollton Rent Report.
What amenities does 2015 Silverway Lane have?
Some of 2015 Silverway Lane's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2015 Silverway Lane currently offering any rent specials?
2015 Silverway Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2015 Silverway Lane pet-friendly?
No, 2015 Silverway Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Carrollton.
Does 2015 Silverway Lane offer parking?
Yes, 2015 Silverway Lane offers parking.
Does 2015 Silverway Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2015 Silverway Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2015 Silverway Lane have a pool?
No, 2015 Silverway Lane does not have a pool.
Does 2015 Silverway Lane have accessible units?
No, 2015 Silverway Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 2015 Silverway Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2015 Silverway Lane has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Union at Carrollton Square
1111 South Main Street
Carrollton, TX 75006
Switchyard Apartments
1199 North Broadway Street
Carrollton, TX 75006
Hebron Oaks
1930 E Hebron Pkwy
Carrollton, TX 75007
Olympus on Broadway
1415 South Broadway Street
Carrollton, TX 75006
Avenues at Carrollton
4689 Mustang Pkwy
Carrollton, TX 75010
Hillside
1020 Raleigh Dr
Carrollton, TX 75007
Bella Vida at Coyote Ridge
4253 Hunt Dr
Carrollton, TX 75010
Frankford Station
1700 West Frankford Road
Carrollton, TX 75007

Similar Pages

Carrollton 1 BedroomsCarrollton 2 Bedrooms
Carrollton Apartments with ParkingCarrollton Apartments with Pool
Carrollton Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TX
Bedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Indian Creek

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District