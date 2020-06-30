Rent Calculator
2015 Silverway Lane
Last updated May 20 2019 at 10:12 PM
2015 Silverway Lane
2015 Silverway Lane
Location
2015 Silverway Lane, Carrollton, TX 75010
Amenities
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Lovely 1 story home, split bedroom arrangement, large family room with picture frame molding, fireplace, vaulted ceilings. All hard surface floors, large fenced yard.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2015 Silverway Lane have any available units?
2015 Silverway Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Carrollton, TX
.
How much is rent in Carrollton, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Carrollton Rent Report
.
What amenities does 2015 Silverway Lane have?
Some of 2015 Silverway Lane's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 2015 Silverway Lane currently offering any rent specials?
2015 Silverway Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2015 Silverway Lane pet-friendly?
No, 2015 Silverway Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Carrollton
.
Does 2015 Silverway Lane offer parking?
Yes, 2015 Silverway Lane offers parking.
Does 2015 Silverway Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2015 Silverway Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2015 Silverway Lane have a pool?
No, 2015 Silverway Lane does not have a pool.
Does 2015 Silverway Lane have accessible units?
No, 2015 Silverway Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 2015 Silverway Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2015 Silverway Lane has units with dishwashers.
