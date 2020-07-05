Rent Calculator
Home
/
Carrollton, TX
/
2014 Southern Oaks
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
1 of 5
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
2014 Southern Oaks
2014 Southern Oaks
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
2014 Southern Oaks, Carrollton, TX 75007
Amenities
dishwasher
garage
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
oven
Property Amenities
parking
garage
A charming home with 3 beds, 2 baths in Carrolltonl is NOW available for move-in!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2014 Southern Oaks have any available units?
2014 Southern Oaks doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Carrollton, TX.
Carrollton, TX
.
How much is rent in Carrollton, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Carrollton Rent Report.
Carrollton Rent Report
.
Is 2014 Southern Oaks currently offering any rent specials?
2014 Southern Oaks is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2014 Southern Oaks pet-friendly?
No, 2014 Southern Oaks is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Carrollton.
pet friendly listings in Carrollton
.
Does 2014 Southern Oaks offer parking?
Yes, 2014 Southern Oaks offers parking.
Does 2014 Southern Oaks have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2014 Southern Oaks does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2014 Southern Oaks have a pool?
No, 2014 Southern Oaks does not have a pool.
Does 2014 Southern Oaks have accessible units?
No, 2014 Southern Oaks does not have accessible units.
Does 2014 Southern Oaks have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2014 Southern Oaks has units with dishwashers.
Does 2014 Southern Oaks have units with air conditioning?
No, 2014 Southern Oaks does not have units with air conditioning.
