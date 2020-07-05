All apartments in Carrollton
Find more places like 2013 Whippoorwill Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Carrollton, TX
/
2013 Whippoorwill Lane
Last updated January 30 2020 at 4:32 AM

2013 Whippoorwill Lane

2013 Whippoorwill Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Carrollton
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

2013 Whippoorwill Lane, Carrollton, TX 75006

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
Property Amenities
parking
garage

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2013 Whippoorwill Lane have any available units?
2013 Whippoorwill Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Carrollton, TX.
How much is rent in Carrollton, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Carrollton Rent Report.
What amenities does 2013 Whippoorwill Lane have?
Some of 2013 Whippoorwill Lane's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2013 Whippoorwill Lane currently offering any rent specials?
2013 Whippoorwill Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2013 Whippoorwill Lane pet-friendly?
No, 2013 Whippoorwill Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Carrollton.
Does 2013 Whippoorwill Lane offer parking?
Yes, 2013 Whippoorwill Lane offers parking.
Does 2013 Whippoorwill Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2013 Whippoorwill Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2013 Whippoorwill Lane have a pool?
No, 2013 Whippoorwill Lane does not have a pool.
Does 2013 Whippoorwill Lane have accessible units?
No, 2013 Whippoorwill Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 2013 Whippoorwill Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2013 Whippoorwill Lane has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
Should I Live with a Roommate?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Oak Tree Condos
2730 Oak Tree Dr
Carrollton, TX 75006
Residences at the Collection
4025 Huffines Blvd
Carrollton, TX 75010
Oakhaven
3330 Country Square Dr
Carrollton, TX 75006
ARIUM Creekside
3620 Huffines Blvd
Carrollton, TX 75010
Lenox Castle Hills
1835 Parker Rd
Carrollton, TX 75010
Galleria Townhomes
1737 E Frankford Rd
Carrollton, TX 75007
The Ellis Apartments
4221 Old Denton Rd
Carrollton, TX 75010
Briarcrest Apartments
1330 Mac Arthur Dr
Carrollton, TX 75007

Similar Pages

Carrollton 1 BedroomsCarrollton 2 Bedrooms
Carrollton Apartments with ParkingCarrollton Apartments with Pool
Carrollton Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TX
Bedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Indian Creek

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District