Home
Carrollton, TX
2012 Gardanne Lane
Last updated January 25 2020 at 2:34 AM
2012 Gardanne Lane
2012 Gardanne Lane
No Longer Available
Location
2012 Gardanne Lane, Carrollton, TX 75007
Amenities
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
fireplace
microwave
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Come see this beautiful house. No carpet in the entire house. Granite counter top on Kitchen Nice size Backyard. Walking distance to Branch Hollow Park and walking trail
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2012 Gardanne Lane have any available units?
2012 Gardanne Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Carrollton, TX
.
How much is rent in Carrollton, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Carrollton Rent Report
.
What amenities does 2012 Gardanne Lane have?
Some of 2012 Gardanne Lane's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 2012 Gardanne Lane currently offering any rent specials?
2012 Gardanne Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2012 Gardanne Lane pet-friendly?
No, 2012 Gardanne Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Carrollton
.
Does 2012 Gardanne Lane offer parking?
Yes, 2012 Gardanne Lane offers parking.
Does 2012 Gardanne Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2012 Gardanne Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2012 Gardanne Lane have a pool?
No, 2012 Gardanne Lane does not have a pool.
Does 2012 Gardanne Lane have accessible units?
No, 2012 Gardanne Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 2012 Gardanne Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2012 Gardanne Lane has units with dishwashers.
