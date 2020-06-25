All apartments in Carrollton
2007 Via Corona
2007 Via Corona

2007 Via Corona · No Longer Available
Location

2007 Via Corona, Carrollton, TX 75006

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Newly renovated house for rent. Fresh paint and new carpet in bedrooms. Quartz countertop in Kitchen. Porcelain tiles in Bathrooms and Kitchen. New stainless steel stove/oven, refrigerator, dishwasher and microwave. New central hvac with heat pump (save heating bill in winter). New water heater. New floor in living room. New carpet in bedrooms. Community swimming pool. All electric utility. Close to golf course, great school and major highways. Community boat parking for additional fee. Very close to some of the best restaurants in Beltline Addison. 20 min from Dallas airport, 25 min from DFW airport and only 5 min to the DART (green line) train station.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2007 Via Corona have any available units?
2007 Via Corona doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Carrollton, TX.
How much is rent in Carrollton, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Carrollton Rent Report.
What amenities does 2007 Via Corona have?
Some of 2007 Via Corona's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2007 Via Corona currently offering any rent specials?
2007 Via Corona is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2007 Via Corona pet-friendly?
Yes, 2007 Via Corona is pet friendly.
Does 2007 Via Corona offer parking?
Yes, 2007 Via Corona offers parking.
Does 2007 Via Corona have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2007 Via Corona offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2007 Via Corona have a pool?
Yes, 2007 Via Corona has a pool.
Does 2007 Via Corona have accessible units?
No, 2007 Via Corona does not have accessible units.
Does 2007 Via Corona have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2007 Via Corona has units with dishwashers.

