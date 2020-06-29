Rent Calculator
Last updated April 30 2020 at 9:40 AM
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
2004 Lansdown Dr
2004 Lansdown Drive
·
No Longer Available
Location
2004 Lansdown Drive, Carrollton, TX 75010
Amenities
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
fireplace
game room
microwave
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
range
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
game room
Single Family Residence - Property Id: 155618
1 extra room with no closet (gameroom)
1 Office Space/Study
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/155618
Property Id 155618
(RLNE5740813)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2004 Lansdown Dr have any available units?
2004 Lansdown Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Carrollton, TX
.
How much is rent in Carrollton, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Carrollton Rent Report
.
What amenities does 2004 Lansdown Dr have?
Some of 2004 Lansdown Dr's amenities include garbage disposal, dishwasher, and dogs allowed. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 2004 Lansdown Dr currently offering any rent specials?
2004 Lansdown Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2004 Lansdown Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 2004 Lansdown Dr is pet friendly.
Does 2004 Lansdown Dr offer parking?
No, 2004 Lansdown Dr does not offer parking.
Does 2004 Lansdown Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2004 Lansdown Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2004 Lansdown Dr have a pool?
No, 2004 Lansdown Dr does not have a pool.
Does 2004 Lansdown Dr have accessible units?
No, 2004 Lansdown Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 2004 Lansdown Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2004 Lansdown Dr has units with dishwashers.
