Charming 3 bedroom, 2 bath home with floor tile on family room and kitchen. An open floor plan with a vaulted ceiling in the living area, with brick fireplace makes this a fantastic flow, spacious bedrooms, fenced in backyard!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2003 Warberry Road have any available units?
2003 Warberry Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Carrollton, TX.
How much is rent in Carrollton, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Carrollton Rent Report.
Is 2003 Warberry Road currently offering any rent specials?
2003 Warberry Road is not currently offering any rent specials.