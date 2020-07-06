All apartments in Carrollton
Find more places like 2003 Warberry Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Carrollton, TX
/
2003 Warberry Road
Last updated June 3 2019 at 5:41 AM

2003 Warberry Road

2003 Warberry Rd · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Carrollton
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

2003 Warberry Rd, Carrollton, TX 75007

Amenities

fireplace
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Charming 3 bedroom, 2 bath home with floor tile on family room and kitchen. An open floor plan with a vaulted ceiling in the living area, with brick fireplace makes this a fantastic flow, spacious bedrooms, fenced in backyard!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2003 Warberry Road have any available units?
2003 Warberry Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Carrollton, TX.
How much is rent in Carrollton, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Carrollton Rent Report.
Is 2003 Warberry Road currently offering any rent specials?
2003 Warberry Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2003 Warberry Road pet-friendly?
No, 2003 Warberry Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Carrollton.
Does 2003 Warberry Road offer parking?
No, 2003 Warberry Road does not offer parking.
Does 2003 Warberry Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2003 Warberry Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2003 Warberry Road have a pool?
No, 2003 Warberry Road does not have a pool.
Does 2003 Warberry Road have accessible units?
No, 2003 Warberry Road does not have accessible units.
Does 2003 Warberry Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 2003 Warberry Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2003 Warberry Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 2003 Warberry Road does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Helpful Articles
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Oak Tree Condos
2730 Oak Tree Dr
Carrollton, TX 75006
Villas of Josey Ranch
2050 Keller Springs Road
Carrollton, TX 75006
Marsh Highland Apartments
2535 Marsh Ln
Carrollton, TX 75006
Sloane Street Apartments
4216 Sloane Street
Carrollton, TX 75007
Keystone At Castle Hills
4600 N Josey Ln
Carrollton, TX 75056
The Place At Saddle Creek
3420 Country Square Dr
Carrollton, TX 75006
Bella Vida at Coyote Ridge
4253 Hunt Dr
Carrollton, TX 75010
Woods at Lakeshore
3560 Country Square Dr
Carrollton, TX 75006

Similar Pages

Carrollton 1 BedroomsCarrollton 2 Bedrooms
Carrollton Apartments with ParkingCarrollton Apartments with Pool
Carrollton Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TX
Bedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Indian Creek

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District