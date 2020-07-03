Rent Calculator
2002 Victoria Road
2002 Victoria Road
·
No Longer Available
Location
2002 Victoria Road, Carrollton, TX 75007
Amenities
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
This gorgeous 3-bed, 2- bath home offers wood and tile floors an dvaulted ceilings. Covered patio, storage shed and a huge backyard. Two car garage attached.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2002 Victoria Road have any available units?
2002 Victoria Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Carrollton, TX
.
How much is rent in Carrollton, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Carrollton Rent Report
.
What amenities does 2002 Victoria Road have?
Some of 2002 Victoria Road's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 2002 Victoria Road currently offering any rent specials?
2002 Victoria Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2002 Victoria Road pet-friendly?
No, 2002 Victoria Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Carrollton
.
Does 2002 Victoria Road offer parking?
Yes, 2002 Victoria Road offers parking.
Does 2002 Victoria Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2002 Victoria Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2002 Victoria Road have a pool?
No, 2002 Victoria Road does not have a pool.
Does 2002 Victoria Road have accessible units?
No, 2002 Victoria Road does not have accessible units.
Does 2002 Victoria Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2002 Victoria Road has units with dishwashers.
