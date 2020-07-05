2000 Arles Lane

Amenities

pet friendly fireplace

Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

*If you see this home listed at a lower price, it is a scam. Please refer to MLS or our website for accurate description and features.* No appointment needed, self-show anytime!

Beautiful 3 bed, 2 bath, 1,617 sqft home in Carrollton near Branch Hollow Park! Spacious living room with fireplace and plenty of natural lighting! Open concept kitchen with plenty of cabinet space. Master Suite with attached bathroom. Large backyard, perfect for social gatherings! Pets accepted on a case by case basis. Additional admin fees apply. Schedule your showing today!



