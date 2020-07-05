All apartments in Carrollton
Find more places like 2000 Arles Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Carrollton, TX
/
2000 Arles Lane
Last updated April 22 2020 at 6:17 PM

2000 Arles Lane

2000 Arles Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Carrollton
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

2000 Arles Lane, Carrollton, TX 75007

Amenities

pet friendly
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
*If you see this home listed at a lower price, it is a scam. Please refer to MLS or our website for accurate description and features.* No appointment needed, self-show anytime!
Beautiful 3 bed, 2 bath, 1,617 sqft home in Carrollton near Branch Hollow Park! Spacious living room with fireplace and plenty of natural lighting! Open concept kitchen with plenty of cabinet space. Master Suite with attached bathroom. Large backyard, perfect for social gatherings! Pets accepted on a case by case basis. Additional admin fees apply. Schedule your showing today!

Please report any fraudulent listings.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2000 Arles Lane have any available units?
2000 Arles Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Carrollton, TX.
How much is rent in Carrollton, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Carrollton Rent Report.
Is 2000 Arles Lane currently offering any rent specials?
2000 Arles Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2000 Arles Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 2000 Arles Lane is pet friendly.
Does 2000 Arles Lane offer parking?
No, 2000 Arles Lane does not offer parking.
Does 2000 Arles Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2000 Arles Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2000 Arles Lane have a pool?
No, 2000 Arles Lane does not have a pool.
Does 2000 Arles Lane have accessible units?
No, 2000 Arles Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 2000 Arles Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 2000 Arles Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2000 Arles Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 2000 Arles Lane does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
How to Move Cross Country
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Rialto by Cortland
4230 Fairway Dr
Carrollton, TX 75010
Olympus on Main
1011 South Main Street
Carrollton, TX 75137
Switchyard Apartments
1199 North Broadway Street
Carrollton, TX 75006
ARIUM Creekside
3620 Huffines Blvd
Carrollton, TX 75010
Hebron Oaks
1930 E Hebron Pkwy
Carrollton, TX 75007
Galleria Townhomes
1737 E Frankford Rd
Carrollton, TX 75007
Sloane Street Apartments
4216 Sloane Street
Carrollton, TX 75007
Wind Dance
1220 Indian Run Dr
Carrollton, TX 75010

Similar Pages

Carrollton 1 BedroomsCarrollton 2 Bedrooms
Carrollton Apartments with ParkingCarrollton Apartments with Pool
Carrollton Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TX
Bedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Indian Creek

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District