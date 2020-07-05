All apartments in Carrollton
Find more places like 1947 Cheyenne Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Carrollton, TX
/
1947 Cheyenne Drive
Last updated November 20 2019 at 5:42 AM

1947 Cheyenne Drive

1947 Cheyenne Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Carrollton
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

1947 Cheyenne Drive, Carrollton, TX 75010

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Well maintained home with spacious yard and tall privacy fence. Living room features wood floors with tall and open ceilings. Tile floor in kitchen. Home is located on cul de sac. Master bathroom features separate shower and jetted tub. 2 inch blinds throughout. Application can be completed and paid online through our site. Each adult 18+ must submit an individual application.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1947 Cheyenne Drive have any available units?
1947 Cheyenne Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Carrollton, TX.
How much is rent in Carrollton, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Carrollton Rent Report.
What amenities does 1947 Cheyenne Drive have?
Some of 1947 Cheyenne Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1947 Cheyenne Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1947 Cheyenne Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1947 Cheyenne Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1947 Cheyenne Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Carrollton.
Does 1947 Cheyenne Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1947 Cheyenne Drive offers parking.
Does 1947 Cheyenne Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1947 Cheyenne Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1947 Cheyenne Drive have a pool?
No, 1947 Cheyenne Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1947 Cheyenne Drive have accessible units?
No, 1947 Cheyenne Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1947 Cheyenne Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1947 Cheyenne Drive has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Villas of Josey Ranch
2050 Keller Springs Road
Carrollton, TX 75006
Hebron Oaks
1930 E Hebron Pkwy
Carrollton, TX 75007
Arbors of Carrollton
2240 E Trinity Mills Rd
Carrollton, TX 75006
Marsh Highland Apartments
2535 Marsh Ln
Carrollton, TX 75006
Sloane Street Apartments
4216 Sloane Street
Carrollton, TX 75007
Keystone At Castle Hills
4600 N Josey Ln
Carrollton, TX 75056
Mustang Park Apartments
4645 Plano Pkwy
Carrollton, TX 75010
Wind Dance
1220 Indian Run Dr
Carrollton, TX 75010

Similar Pages

Carrollton 1 BedroomsCarrollton 2 Bedrooms
Carrollton Apartments with ParkingCarrollton Apartments with Pool
Carrollton Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TX
Bedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Indian Creek

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District