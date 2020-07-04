All apartments in Carrollton
Find more places like 1945 Lansdown Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Carrollton, TX
/
1945 Lansdown Drive
Last updated January 9 2020 at 7:34 PM

1945 Lansdown Drive

1945 Lansdown Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Carrollton
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

1945 Lansdown Drive, Carrollton, TX 75010

Amenities

pet friendly
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Charming 3 bed, 2 bath, 1,718 sq ft, 1 story home in Carrollton! Spacious living room with fireplace! Open kitchen concept . Master suite with attached bathroom. Spacious backyard, great for family gatherings! Pets accepted on a case by case basis. Additional admin fees apply. Schedule your showing today!

**Please refer to MLS or our website for accurate description and features.

If you see this home listed at a lower price, it is a scam. Please report any fraudulent listings.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1945 Lansdown Drive have any available units?
1945 Lansdown Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Carrollton, TX.
How much is rent in Carrollton, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Carrollton Rent Report.
Is 1945 Lansdown Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1945 Lansdown Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1945 Lansdown Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 1945 Lansdown Drive is pet friendly.
Does 1945 Lansdown Drive offer parking?
No, 1945 Lansdown Drive does not offer parking.
Does 1945 Lansdown Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1945 Lansdown Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1945 Lansdown Drive have a pool?
No, 1945 Lansdown Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1945 Lansdown Drive have accessible units?
No, 1945 Lansdown Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1945 Lansdown Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1945 Lansdown Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1945 Lansdown Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 1945 Lansdown Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
Best Cities for Families 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Hutton Creek
3525 Country Square Dr
Carrollton, TX 75006
Villas of Josey Ranch
2050 Keller Springs Road
Carrollton, TX 75006
Oakhaven
3330 Country Square Dr
Carrollton, TX 75006
Sloane Street Apartments
4216 Sloane Street
Carrollton, TX 75007
Olympus on Broadway
1415 South Broadway Street
Carrollton, TX 75006
Avenues at Carrollton
4689 Mustang Pkwy
Carrollton, TX 75010
Bella Vida at Coyote Ridge
4253 Hunt Dr
Carrollton, TX 75010
Frankford Station
1700 West Frankford Road
Carrollton, TX 75007

Similar Pages

Carrollton 1 BedroomsCarrollton 2 Bedrooms
Carrollton Apartments with ParkingCarrollton Apartments with Pool
Carrollton Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TX
Bedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Indian Creek

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District