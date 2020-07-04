Rent Calculator
1940 Rambling Ridge Lane
1940 Rambling Ridge Lane
1940 Rambling Ridge Lane
·
1940 Rambling Ridge Lane, Carrollton, TX 75007
Amenities
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
parking
garage
Clean house, lots of room and wet bar
.
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Does 1940 Rambling Ridge Lane have any available units?
1940 Rambling Ridge Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Carrollton, TX
.
How much is rent in Carrollton, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Carrollton Rent Report
.
What amenities does 1940 Rambling Ridge Lane have?
Some of 1940 Rambling Ridge Lane's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 1940 Rambling Ridge Lane currently offering any rent specials?
1940 Rambling Ridge Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1940 Rambling Ridge Lane pet-friendly?
No, 1940 Rambling Ridge Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Carrollton
.
Does 1940 Rambling Ridge Lane offer parking?
Yes, 1940 Rambling Ridge Lane offers parking.
Does 1940 Rambling Ridge Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1940 Rambling Ridge Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1940 Rambling Ridge Lane have a pool?
No, 1940 Rambling Ridge Lane does not have a pool.
Does 1940 Rambling Ridge Lane have accessible units?
No, 1940 Rambling Ridge Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 1940 Rambling Ridge Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1940 Rambling Ridge Lane has units with dishwashers.
