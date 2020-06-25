Rent Calculator
Carrollton, TX
/
1929 Sussex Drive
Last updated July 2 2019
1 of 10
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1929 Sussex Drive
1929 Sussex Drive
No Longer Available
Location
1929 Sussex Drive, Carrollton, TX 75007
Amenities
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Description Coming Soon!
If you see this home listed at a lower price, it is a scam. Please report any fraudulent listings.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
cats, dogs
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1929 Sussex Drive have any available units?
1929 Sussex Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Carrollton, TX
.
How much is rent in Carrollton, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Carrollton Rent Report
.
Is 1929 Sussex Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1929 Sussex Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1929 Sussex Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 1929 Sussex Drive is pet friendly.
Does 1929 Sussex Drive offer parking?
No, 1929 Sussex Drive does not offer parking.
Does 1929 Sussex Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1929 Sussex Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1929 Sussex Drive have a pool?
No, 1929 Sussex Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1929 Sussex Drive have accessible units?
No, 1929 Sussex Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1929 Sussex Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1929 Sussex Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1929 Sussex Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 1929 Sussex Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
Best Cities for Pets 2019
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
