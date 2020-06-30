1926 Chesham Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage recently renovated stainless steel coffee bar

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities coffee bar game room parking garage

New stainless steel dishwasher, built-in microwave and double oven. Pictures do not show new appliances. Spacious living area with hickory floors. Over-sized master with large garden bath with separate shower. Updated kitchen with tile floors, pull-out shelves and 2 pantries overlooks breakfast area with bay window and coffee bar-built-in desk. Large game room with closet could be 4th bdrm. Covered patio overlooking garden's paradise. Includes refrigerator in utility room. SOLAR PANELS offer a LOWER MONTHLY ELEC. BILL with estimated $100 SAVINGS per month (Est. Savings $6000 over 5 yrs). Buyer will assume Solar Panel Lease at closing. See docs for monthly payments and details.