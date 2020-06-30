All apartments in Carrollton
Last updated May 2 2019 at 1:52 AM

1926 Chesham Drive

1926 Chesham Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1926 Chesham Drive, Carrollton, TX 75007

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
coffee bar
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
coffee bar
game room
parking
garage
New stainless steel dishwasher, built-in microwave and double oven. Pictures do not show new appliances. Spacious living area with hickory floors. Over-sized master with large garden bath with separate shower. Updated kitchen with tile floors, pull-out shelves and 2 pantries overlooks breakfast area with bay window and coffee bar-built-in desk. Large game room with closet could be 4th bdrm. Covered patio overlooking garden's paradise. Includes refrigerator in utility room. SOLAR PANELS offer a LOWER MONTHLY ELEC. BILL with estimated $100 SAVINGS per month (Est. Savings $6000 over 5 yrs). Buyer will assume Solar Panel Lease at closing. See docs for monthly payments and details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1926 Chesham Drive have any available units?
1926 Chesham Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Carrollton, TX.
How much is rent in Carrollton, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Carrollton Rent Report.
What amenities does 1926 Chesham Drive have?
Some of 1926 Chesham Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1926 Chesham Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1926 Chesham Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1926 Chesham Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1926 Chesham Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Carrollton.
Does 1926 Chesham Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1926 Chesham Drive offers parking.
Does 1926 Chesham Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1926 Chesham Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1926 Chesham Drive have a pool?
No, 1926 Chesham Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1926 Chesham Drive have accessible units?
No, 1926 Chesham Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1926 Chesham Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1926 Chesham Drive has units with dishwashers.

