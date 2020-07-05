All apartments in Carrollton
1922 Robin Meadow Drive
Last updated February 10 2020 at 8:09 PM

1922 Robin Meadow Drive

1922 Robin Meadow Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1922 Robin Meadow Drive, Carrollton, TX 75007

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
**We will waive the application and admin fee with an approved application!**
Charming 4 bed, 2.1 bath, 2,048 sq ft, 1 story home in Carrollton! Spacious living room with wood floors and fireplace! Open concept kitchen with updated counter tops. Master suite with attached bathroom. Spacious backyard, great for family gatherings! Pets accepted on a case by case basis. Additional admin fees apply. Schedule your showing today!

**Please refer to MLS or our website for accurate description and features.

If you see this home listed at a lower price, it is a scam. Please report any fraudulent listings

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

