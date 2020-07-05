1906 Lavaca Trail

Amenities

hardwood floors pet friendly fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Charming 3 bed, 2 bath, 1,776 sq ft, 1 story home in Carrollton! Spacious living room with wood floors and fireplace! Adorable counter tops with plenty of cabinet space. Master suite with attached bathroom. Spacious backyard, great for family gatherings! Pets accepted on a case by case basis. Additional admin fees apply. Schedule your showing today!



**Please refer to MLS or our website for accurate description and features.



If you see this home listed at a lower price, it is a scam. Please report any fraudulent listings.



This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.