1906 Lavaca Trail
Last updated November 19 2019 at 3:16 AM

1906 Lavaca Trail

1906 Lavaca Trail · No Longer Available
Location

1906 Lavaca Trail, Carrollton, TX 75010

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Charming 3 bed, 2 bath, 1,776 sq ft, 1 story home in Carrollton! Spacious living room with wood floors and fireplace! Adorable counter tops with plenty of cabinet space. Master suite with attached bathroom. Spacious backyard, great for family gatherings! Pets accepted on a case by case basis. Additional admin fees apply. Schedule your showing today!

**Please refer to MLS or our website for accurate description and features.

If you see this home listed at a lower price, it is a scam. Please report any fraudulent listings.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1906 Lavaca Trail have any available units?
1906 Lavaca Trail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Carrollton, TX.
How much is rent in Carrollton, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Carrollton Rent Report.
Is 1906 Lavaca Trail currently offering any rent specials?
1906 Lavaca Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1906 Lavaca Trail pet-friendly?
Yes, 1906 Lavaca Trail is pet friendly.
Does 1906 Lavaca Trail offer parking?
No, 1906 Lavaca Trail does not offer parking.
Does 1906 Lavaca Trail have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1906 Lavaca Trail does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1906 Lavaca Trail have a pool?
No, 1906 Lavaca Trail does not have a pool.
Does 1906 Lavaca Trail have accessible units?
No, 1906 Lavaca Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 1906 Lavaca Trail have units with dishwashers?
No, 1906 Lavaca Trail does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1906 Lavaca Trail have units with air conditioning?
No, 1906 Lavaca Trail does not have units with air conditioning.

