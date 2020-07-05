All apartments in Carrollton
Last updated February 5 2020 at 4:18 PM

1902 Lavaca Court

1902 Lavaca Court · No Longer Available
Location

1902 Lavaca Court, Carrollton, TX 75010

Amenities

pet friendly
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Charming 4 bed, 2 bath, 1,692 sq ft, 2 story home in Carrollton! Spacious living room with fireplace! Open kitchen concept. Master suite with attached bathroom. Spacious backyard, great for family gatherings! Pets accepted on a case by case basis. Additional admin fees apply. Schedule your showing today!

**Please refer to MLS or our website for accurate description and features.

If you see this home listed at a lower price, it is a scam. Please report any fraudulent listings.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1902 Lavaca Court have any available units?
1902 Lavaca Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Carrollton, TX.
How much is rent in Carrollton, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Carrollton Rent Report.
Is 1902 Lavaca Court currently offering any rent specials?
1902 Lavaca Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1902 Lavaca Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 1902 Lavaca Court is pet friendly.
Does 1902 Lavaca Court offer parking?
No, 1902 Lavaca Court does not offer parking.
Does 1902 Lavaca Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1902 Lavaca Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1902 Lavaca Court have a pool?
No, 1902 Lavaca Court does not have a pool.
Does 1902 Lavaca Court have accessible units?
No, 1902 Lavaca Court does not have accessible units.
Does 1902 Lavaca Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 1902 Lavaca Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1902 Lavaca Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 1902 Lavaca Court does not have units with air conditioning.

