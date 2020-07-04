1865 Green Ridge Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher parking recently renovated fireplace microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Move-in ready 4 BR - 2 bath gem in sought after Green Valley Estates. Gorgeously renovated with bright neutral colors inside and out. 1st LA dancing with natural light, popping bay area, vinyl windows and recessed lighting throughout. Vinyl plank flooring throughout the entire home & added extra insulation in attic. Galley Kitchen features warm & neutral rich gray built-ins, quartz counter, SS appliances & tile backsplash. 2nd LA offers floor-to-ceiling brick fireplace opening to breakfast area and dry bar. Enlarged master en suite boasts with his-her vanities, master closet, & frameless glass shower. Capacious backyard w open patio is enclosed by stained B.O.B fence. Don't miss out!