All apartments in Carrollton
Find more places like 1865 Green Ridge Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Carrollton, TX
/
1865 Green Ridge Drive
Last updated March 14 2020 at 5:19 AM

1865 Green Ridge Drive

1865 Green Ridge Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Carrollton
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

1865 Green Ridge Drive, Carrollton, TX 75007

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Move-in ready 4 BR - 2 bath gem in sought after Green Valley Estates. Gorgeously renovated with bright neutral colors inside and out. 1st LA dancing with natural light, popping bay area, vinyl windows and recessed lighting throughout. Vinyl plank flooring throughout the entire home & added extra insulation in attic. Galley Kitchen features warm & neutral rich gray built-ins, quartz counter, SS appliances & tile backsplash. 2nd LA offers floor-to-ceiling brick fireplace opening to breakfast area and dry bar. Enlarged master en suite boasts with his-her vanities, master closet, & frameless glass shower. Capacious backyard w open patio is enclosed by stained B.O.B fence. Don't miss out!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1865 Green Ridge Drive have any available units?
1865 Green Ridge Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Carrollton, TX.
How much is rent in Carrollton, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Carrollton Rent Report.
What amenities does 1865 Green Ridge Drive have?
Some of 1865 Green Ridge Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1865 Green Ridge Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1865 Green Ridge Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1865 Green Ridge Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1865 Green Ridge Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Carrollton.
Does 1865 Green Ridge Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1865 Green Ridge Drive offers parking.
Does 1865 Green Ridge Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1865 Green Ridge Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1865 Green Ridge Drive have a pool?
No, 1865 Green Ridge Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1865 Green Ridge Drive have accessible units?
No, 1865 Green Ridge Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1865 Green Ridge Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1865 Green Ridge Drive has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Villas of Josey Ranch
2050 Keller Springs Road
Carrollton, TX 75006
Lenox Castle Hills
1835 Parker Rd
Carrollton, TX 75010
Trinity Mills Apartments
2750 E Trinity Mills Rd
Carrollton, TX 75006
Keller Springs Crossing
3221 Keller Springs Rd
Carrollton, TX 75006
Sloane Street Apartments
4216 Sloane Street
Carrollton, TX 75007
Olympus on Broadway
1415 South Broadway Street
Carrollton, TX 75006
Mustang Park Apartments
4645 Plano Pkwy
Carrollton, TX 75010
Sevilla Condos
1455 N. Perry Rd
Carrollton, TX 75006

Similar Pages

Carrollton 1 BedroomsCarrollton 2 Bedrooms
Carrollton Apartments with ParkingCarrollton Apartments with Pool
Carrollton Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TX
Bedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Indian Creek

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District